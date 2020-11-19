Thursday, Nov. 19, 1970
BEDFORD — A tough set of laws to protect New Hampshire’s environment will await the 1971 legislature. The proposals, made by the Governor’s Environmental Council, will include creation of a super-agency called the Department of Environmental Protection.
This year was probably the best apple production year in 20 years in Cheshire County, a fact directly related to Merton Goodrich’s weather data report which indicates a frost-free growing season of 150 to 160 days.
Julia Child, hostess of the popular television series, “The French Chef,” will be appearing at Tilden’s Bookstore on Friday, Nov. 27, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Miss Child will be in Tilden’s to meet and talk with the public and autograph copies of her newest book, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.”
Sunday, Nov. 19, 1995
No newspaper published.