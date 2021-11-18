Thursday, Nov. 18, 1971
WASHINGTON — Gypsy moth caterpillars preyed on about 2 million woodland acres in nine northeastern states this season, according to the Agriculture Department. Hardest hit was Connecticut, where 655,000 acres of trees were defoliated. The estimate was more than 3,000 in New Hampshire.
After months of fruitless search, the United Voice of the Poor has located a storefront in Keene to sell clothing and appliances to poor families at reduced prices. The organization is about to sign a lease for three large rooms at 200 Water St.
Monday, Nov. 18, 1996
One thing’s certain: The new group of Monadnock Region legislators headed for the Statehouse will be less conservative than the last one. Before the election, Republicans held 20 of the 35 N.H. House seats representing southwestern New Hampshire. The election transposed those numbers.
CHARLESTOWN — One of New Hampshire’s oldest banks has moved its headquarters from Charlestown across the Connecticut River to Springfield, Vt. The 132-year-old Connecticut River Bank also changed from a state charter to a national charter so it can also sell insurance. N.H. banks are not allowed to sell insurance.