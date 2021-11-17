Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1971
A 36-year-old Northfield, Vt., man died Tuesday when his twin-engine private plane crashed in a field southeast of the intersection of Route 9 and Winchester Street in Keene.
CONCORD — New Hampshire State Prison Warden Parker L. Hancock says the new breed of convict may force a long, hard look at present rehabilitation and training programs. Hancock blamed a two-day hunger strike by 70 men last week on about 20 “hippie types,” who he said were protesting regulations on hair length and beards.
Sunday, Nov. 17, 1996
The five-and-dime store was a Main Street landmark for 30 years before it closed in 1994, part of a downsizing move for the struggling discount chain. Since Woolworth’s closed, the space has been used by politicians, the crew filming “Jumanji,” and the ghosts and goblins of a Halloween spook house. But mostly the store stays empty.
SWANZEY — Some folks in Swanzey wish mobile homes would just keep moving down the road. Is it snob zoning or a concern over taxes? Opponents say the town already has enough manufactured housing.