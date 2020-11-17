Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1970
CONCORD — Pisgah State Park is open for use. George T. Gilman, commissioner of the state’s Department of Resources and Economic Development (DRED), said last night that the rugged terrain in Hinsdale, Winchester and Chesterfield that is already owned by the state can be used now.
WESTMORELAND — Town residents stood up last night and said “no” to a proposed year-round 500-place campsite for Westmoreland proposed by STS Company of New York City, although no one from the New York company showed up last night.
SCITUATE, Mass. — After an unwitting fling masquerading as a sea serpent, a 30-foot basking shark lies under tons of sand today as this coastal community returns to normal. The decomposed body of the shark washed ashore Sunday afternoon and touched off speculation it was a sea serpent.
Friday, Nov. 17, 1995
SWANZEY — A 14-year-old student was shaken up but not hurt Wednesday when windows on the school bus she was riding shattered near her head. Police aren’t sure whether someone shot a gun at the windows or threw something at them.
HINSDALE — Hinsdale’s landfill is filling up. And rather than socking residents with a $1 million bill in two to four years to close it, selectmen will try to cut the cost one dollar at a time. Town government is experimenting with the idea of charging for trash bags.