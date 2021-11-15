Monday, Nov. 15, 1971
HUDSON — Denied a title of any kind in its long history, Hinsdale High School ended that frustration here Saturday. The Pacers came from behind to defeat White Mountain Regional, 2-1, in overtime and will represent New Hampshire in the New England soccer tournament starting Thursday.
As the Boston & Maine Railroad approaches success in its effort to abandon three rail lines in the Monadnock Region, local and state groups are attempting to preserve rail service to the region after B&M departs.
Friday, Nov. 15, 1996
STODDARD — Lewis A. Clark has been hunting the woods near Pitcher Mountain for the past 56 years. On Thursday, he ran into something other hunters wait a lifetime to get a shot at: a wild boar. “I couldn’t believe it,” the 66-year-old hunter said after he bagged his trophy.
PETERBOROUGH — A Hancock couple signed an agreement to buy The Common and said they plan to make the estate their primary residence. Lavinia and Landon Clay will buy the property from the Discalced Order of Carmelite Friars, which has run a religious retreat on that spot since 1952.