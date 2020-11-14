Saturday,
Nov. 14, 1970
The city is taking steps to establish a new building code in Keene. The city’s present building code was written in 1956.
LUXEMBOURG — The Italian lira, French franc and West German deutschmark will be replaced by a common currency by 1980 if plans now under consideration by the European Common Market bear fruit.
Tuesday,
Nov. 14, 1995
Before 800,000 “non-essential” federal employees could be sent home today in a government shutdown, some had essential tasks to perform — locking doors, turning away applicants, redirecting tourists. No one seems to know how many N.H. workers will be affected. The state has 8,665 federal workers, 4,653 of them in the postal service, according to Sen. Bob Smith’s office. Postal workers have been deemed essential and would remain on the job.
Forecasters are expecting flooding in many parts of New Hampshire as up to 4 inches of rain is predicted from a powerful storm gaining strength in the southeast and heading to New England. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood statement for southern New Hampshire, especially Cheshire and Hillsborough counties.