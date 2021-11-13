Saturday, Nov. 13, 1971
Keene Police Chief Albion E. Metcalf has formally responded to a list of grievances submitted two weeks ago by the new patrolmen’s union. In a memo distributed Friday to members of the department, the chief commented on all 24 complaints, which range from criticisms of personnel records systems to salaries. He directly agreed with about one-third of the points raised.
After almost two months of absence from Cheshire County Superior Court, the many-faceted case of the Winding Brook Lodge put in an appearance Friday. An attorney for the Cheshire County Savings Bank appealed for permission to foreclose on the mortgage of the Park Avenue motel.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1996
BRATTLEBORO — Police know who stabbed Joel E. Martin to death early Monday morning, but they’re not sure it was murder. No arrests have been made, Brattleboro police said this morning.
A proposal to move 85 acres of potential industrial land off lower Winchester Street, Keene, into commercial use has been greatly scaled back. Only 20 acres, directly south of Route 101 and owned by Thomas J. Sheehan, is still proposed for commercial zoning.