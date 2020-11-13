Friday, Nov. 13, 1970
The formal relationship between Keene’s public library and city hall continues to be an object of contention as proposed administrative changes in that relationship came under fire in a Citizens Night council meeting yesterday. George R. Hanna, one of the library’s 12 trustees, criticized the changes in the city’s proposed new administrative code on the grounds they provide for “excessive government” in the library’s operation.
City Hall was charged last night with trying to “legislate aesthetics” in its proposed new sign code. The sign code has been under study by a number of city departments and committees for the last five months.
Monday, Nov. 13, 1995
Many families seek help this time of year from local food pantries, the myriad organizations that fill otherwise bare cupboards. Those food pantries are seeking donations, from holiday turkeys to toothbrushes and from canned beans to cereal. “Our donations are down from last year, but the needs are about the same,” said Sister Lucie Ducas of the Helping Hands Center, a food pantry in Troy.
Stormy weather along a cold front left flooded roads, uprooted trees and more than 41,000 New Hampshire homes and businesses without power this weekend. In the Monadnock Region, about 3,500 Public Service of N.H. Customers lost power, starting at about midnight Sunday, when the warm, gusty winds began. It was the latest in a string of powerful weekend storms.