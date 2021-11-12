Friday, Nov. 12, 1971
There are 292 unemployed Vietnam-era veterans in the Keene area. Finding jobs, training or educational opportunities for those veterans is the goal of a task force organized Thursday night.
CHESTERFIELD — About 100 Chesterfield PTA members were told Thursday night that the only way they could bring changes in the town’s school would be by forming a special study group. So, as its meeting closed, the PTA formed a committee to study school needs.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1996
CONCORD — The N.H. Fish and Game Department is looking for a few good women to fill jobs as conservation officers. But those not interested in trapping marauding bears or rescuing hikers stranded in snowstorms need not apply.
SULLIVAN — A Jaffrey-based fireworks company, holding a new contract with Disney World, wants to expand its Sullivan operation and add up to nine new jobs there. Atlas Advanced Pyrotechnics says it needs to expand because of its contract to supply pyrotechnics displays for the Florida-based theme park.