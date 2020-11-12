Thursday, Nov. 12, 1970
Stanwood R. Searles, Keene Housing Authority executive director, said yesterday the authority’s next project will probably involve rent supplements under the federal leased housing program. With its low-income apartment project approved and underway, the authority now has the time, Searles said, to look into leasing privately owned public housing.
Today, some signs manage to advertise with blinks, wiggles, flashes and colors. Others stick out or stick up to gain notice; others are simply very big. In the face of burgeoning sign methods, a sign code has been proposed to the Keene City Council.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two lesbians say constitutional rights of expression, association, religion and equal protection under law are involved in their court fight for a marriage license. Tracy Knight, a former go-go dancer, and Mrs. Marjorie Ruth Jones, a twice-married divorcee and mother of three children, filed an appeal Wednesday with Jefferson County Circuit Court. The county denied them a marriage license in August.
Sunday, Nov. 12, 1995
No newspaper published.