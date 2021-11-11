Thursday, Nov. 11, 1971
CONCORD — State officials are keeping a daily check on rabies reports after finding a rabid fox in Peterborough in October, the first one discovered south of the state’s central lakes region in 10 years.
LANGDON — An 18-year-old resident of North Walpole was shot and killed Wednesday by a hunting companion on Fall Mountain in Langdon. The death was ruled an accident.
Monday, Nov. 11, 1996
BRATTLEBORO — A 33-year-old man died of stab wounds this morning in Brattleboro, police report. Joel Martin of Brattleboro was found at about 3 this morning, lying in the parking lot outside an apartment building at 16 South Main St., police said.
CONCORD — Reports of highly contagious whooping cough have doubled in New Hampshire this year. Health officials said 133 cases had been reported by the end of October, a 96 percent increase. About a third are youngsters ages 11 to 19.