Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1970
Mohawk Airlines, in financial trouble, wants to cut air service between Keene and New York in half. The route between Keene and Boston now served by Executive Airlines could also be affected by a Mohawk petition being submitted to the Civil Aeronautics Board tomorrow.
In what had to be the world’s loudest steam bath, Jefferson Airplane bored a hole into the consciousness of about 5,000 sweating people last night. Through the pulsating six-hour concert at Keene State College, which ran until about 2 a.m., the Airplane’s music purified brain convolutions, stripping the mind of anything extraneous to the music.
Saturday, Nov. 11, 1995
FITZWILLIAM — The Fitzwilliam Community Church is making music again. It’s been two years since chimes sounded from the church, but now they’re sounding again, thanks to new electronic equipment. “It’s an elaborate CD system,” says Pastor Lynda Tolton.