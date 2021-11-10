Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1971
Second District Congressman James C. Cleveland announced today that the U.S. Postal Service has agreed to make the present post office building in Keene available for donation to the city.
“Read-in ’71” comes to Keene next week. Unlike the many other types of “ins” during the past several years, this one will involve no marches, no wild waving of placards and no long speeches. It’s this year’s celebration of Children’s Book Week at the Keene Public Library.
Sunday, Nov. 10, 1996
WEST SWANZEY — Heavy winds blew a 100-foot-tall tree into the back of the former Denman Thompson Homestead early Saturday morning. It was the only notable accident from a rainstorm that dumped more than 3 inches on the region.
ROXBURY — The settlement of a long-simmering property tax dispute with Keene is driving Roxbury’s tax rate up a whopping 17.7 percent this year. For years, Keene, the biggest property owner in Roxbury, disputed the value of the more than 2,300 acres it owns in the town. In February, Roxbury approved a settlement that repays Keene $84,178 of the property taxes it paid from 1993 to 1995.