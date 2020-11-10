Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1970
PARIS — Former President Charles de Gaulle, who brought France from the brink of civil war into an era of grandeur, died at his country home of a heart attack Monday evening while watching television. De Gaulle, who would have been 80 on Nov. 22, twice ruled France — first for two years at the end of World War II and then from 1953 to 1969.
TROY — Cub Scouts in Pack 300 rescued more than litter during their recent clean-up of the town’s roadsides. In addition to beer bottles and paper the boys discovered three lost Boy Scouts from Athol, Mass.
Friday, Nov. 10, 1995
Sims North America will leave its Kit Road factory and move elsewhere in the Keene area by 1998, company President David S. Buyher said Thursday. Whether that new location is in a proposed corporate park in northwest Keene remains to be seen.
WINCHESTER — For nine months, people on the west side of the Ashuelot River in Winchester have had to take a long detour to get downtown. Soon, they will be able to skip the drive. The Elm Street bridge is scheduled to reopen early next week.