Monday, Nov. 1, 1971
About 100 people showed up Sunday at Dillant-Hopkins Airport to watch the arrival of the first DC-9 jet flown in by Northeast Airlines to serve the Keene-New York City Route. About four people got on the plane to fly to New York.
Firemen worked through the night Sunday to quell a blaze which began in Keene’s sanitary landfill off Winchester Street. The cause of the blaze was undetermined.
Friday, Nov. 1, 1996
BRATTLEBORO — If the goal was a day off from school, a Halloween prank in Brattleboro fell short of the mark. Someone let the air out of the tires on 26 school buses parked off Putney Road overnight. With the entire school-bus fleet gone flat, students had to catch a ride some other way or walk to school this morning.
WINCHESTER — Three Thayer High School students could face expulsion for having a gun on school grounds earlier this month. The three boys, ages 17, 14 and 13, had a .45-caliber handgun with them in the woods behind the school Oct. 21, Winchester police say.