Saturday,
May 9, 1970
Kent State College has 18,000 more students than Keene State College, and it is in Ohio — not New Hampshire, but otherwise the campus life of KSU and KSC is similar, the academic tempo is the same. That was the message of a “think-in” yesterday as 150 KSC faculty and students gathered to observe the fact that what happened at Kent this week could have happened — or could possibly happen — here.
Teenagers across the country are taking up musical instruments to fill the churches with the sounds of today. The Catholics were the first to use the folk service as a regular weekly event on a national scale. Protestant and Jewish congregations, however, also have started using the “new music” in worship services.
Tuesday,
May 9, 1995
The dirty old days for the region’s rivers should never return, say area conservationists who hope that Congress won’t spoil the Clean Water Act. But they’re concerned that murky waters unsafe for fishing and swimming could return if the U.S. House approves a bill to overhaul the act.
JAFFREY — Jaffrey selectmen could have a tough time next month convincing two-thirds of the town’s voters to borrow $5 million to improve the sewage treatment plant. At a hearing on the proposal Monday, several residents urged selectmen to study less expensive measures that might block or scale back the project.