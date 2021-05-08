Saturday,
May 8, 1971
There is an excellent chance the discarded beer bottles and assorted garbage which have been collecting beside Keene streets during the winter months will be gone by next Thursday night after 1,000 city school children wage a cleanup campaign.
The trout fishing has been great around here. On opening day in Swanzey Lake, Roger Hayes of Turners Falls, Mass., using a glob of night crawlers, landed a 6-pound rainbow that measured an even 2 feet. Jim Lefebvre of Swanzey also took a 4-pound, 10-ounce rainbow from that water.
Wednesday,
May 8, 1996
FITZWILLIAM — Fire consumed Aaron Pallet Corp. on Route 12 early this morning — its main building, more than half a dozen tractor-trailers and thousands of wooden pallets. No one was injured in the fire.
Not all students and administrators think Keene High School needs a security guard to quell its drug, violence and vandalism problems. In fact, some students — including several who might be considered rednecks, members of a self-named clique that some others see as troublemakers — think there’s not that much problem in the first place.