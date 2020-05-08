Friday, May 8, 1970
A downtown plan for Keene was endorsed by Keene’s City Council last night. The 50-year plan calls for a group of streets encircling the central business district with links off the streets into parking clusters adjacent to stores. The northern sector of the downtown will be a government center, the central area will house specialty shops and retail operations, and the southern region will be a civic-cultural-educational center.
The Conservation Commission’s first conservation land purchase was detoured to a City Council committee last night. The commission had asked the City Council for $2,000 of the $11,000 now in its reserve fund for land acquisition. The money would buy 1.7 acres of land around the Ashuelot River at the old stone bridge off Court Street from Warren H. MacKenzie.
Monday, May 8, 1995
NORTH CHARLESTOWN — Saturday night, Kathleen and James Vega ran out of chances. Investigators say it’s clear how the couple died in the bedroom of their home on Calavant Hill Road: James shot his 33-year-old wife three times in the face and then shot himself in the head. Now, police want to know why.
A city government study committee is walking a fine line in its approach to traffic problems on West Street in Keene. On one side are the grumbling drivers backed up at rush hour and at other busy times; on the other are business owners along the street who are worried that easing headaches for drivers will mean loss of property and reduced access to their stores and offices.