Friday, May 7, 1971
Caught between concern over the safety hazard of the Beaver Brook channel and the high costs of fencing the entire 1,200-foot sluiceway, the City Council voted last night to install fencing only near the four bridges under which the cement-walled portion of the brook flows.
RICHMOND — This year’s “Green-up” workers did not find quite the volume of litter along Richmond’s roads as last year. As usual, the bulk of the litter consisted of beer cans and bottles. Among other interesting items found were a loaded diaper, a door and a Sentinel newspaper box.
Tuesday, May 7, 1996
A man who unknowingly drank a poisonous darkroom chemical stored in a refrigerator is suing his New Year’s Eve host. Steven E. Kohner of Guilford, Vt., is seeking unspecified damages from Paul M. Taylor of Hinsdale, whom Kohner said should have been more careful than to leave the liquid in a spot where someone might mistake it for juice — as Kohner did.
JAFFREY — The new owner of Shattuck Inn Golf Course in Jaffrey is waiting to see if selectmen will approve a property tax break of up to $86,000. Championship Golf Enterprises wants to come under the state’s current-use taxation law, in which owners of more than 10 acres save significantly on tax bills by promising not to develop their land for a period of time.