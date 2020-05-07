Thursday, May 7, 1970
The echo of Monday’s National Guard rifle fire at Kent State University in Ohio reverberated at hundreds of colleges and universities across the nation today. Normal academic activities at colleges and universities in New England were at a standstill as protests gathered momentum.
The Keene State College Senate voted last night to deny the athletic department the use of “aid of any type from any organization or association for the purpose of recruiting athletes.” The resolution, which was presented by history associate professor Dr. James G. Smart, was passed by the college’s legislative body by a vote of 18-16.
Sunday, May 7, 1995
No newspaper published.