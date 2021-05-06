Thursday, May 6, 1971
JAFFREY — A district court judge dismissed charges against Bruce Pelletier of Jaffrey for violating Sunday “blue laws” by operating a trap shoot at the Pine Knoll Shooting Club April 25. The complaint was filed by Alice Lehtinen of Hadley Station Road who cited a law stating there will be “no sports or games on the Lord’s Day.”
WASHINGTON — Keep America Beautiful has recruited Captain Cleanup, Kid Coolit and Chief Ironeyes Cody to enlist you in the fight against pollution. All three are characters in new antipollution commercials urging more individual action and less criticism of business or government.
Monday, May 6, 1996
“I think it’s sick,” Nelda Gorges of Keene said Sunday afternoon as she surveyed the 85 gravestones that vandals had damaged in Woodland Cemetery. “It must be somebody on drugs.” Keene police are hunting for the vandals, who caused about $10,000 worth of damage in the cemetery.
SWANZEY — Residents along Sawyers Crossing Road are glad that the historic Cresson Bridge has been rehabilitated. But now that it’s reopened, they don’t like the additional traffic on their road.