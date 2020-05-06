Wednesday, May 6, 1970
The Keene Center for Human Concerns has denounced the recent military action ordered by President Richard M. Nixon in Cambodia. Christa Price, center chairman, said she “deplores” the expansion of the Vietnam war because “violent tacks used by the United States to solve foreign problems are directly linked to the increasing injustice and violence at home.”
To protect buyers of new homes, the City Council will be asked Thursday to prohibit occupancy of a new home until all improvements — street, curbs, sewer, drains, water lines — are completed.
Saturday, May 6, 1995
CLAREMONT — Critics of a trash incinerator in Claremont hope to clear the air Monday at a hearing on the facility’s state permits. They’ll argue that the plant is spewing dangerous levels of pollutants and that the facility permits should not be renewed.
WASHINGTON — A sharp rise in unemployment in April and the first decline in new jobs in more than two years are sparking fears of recession. The Labor Department reported Friday that the nation’s jobless rate jumped from 5.5 percent in March to 5.8 percent last month, pushing unemployment back to where it was in September.