Wednesday, May 5, 1971
Steamtown USA, the world’s largest railroad museum, is alive and well — in Vermont. A project of the late F. Nelson Blount of Dublin, Steamtown was slated for Keene but was moved to Bellows Falls when local opposition developed and the state was unwilling to help it financially.
PETERBOROUGH — Representatives of the Contoocook Valley Teachers’ Association have turned down the most recent salary offer made by the district school board. The tentative contract had stipulated the present salary scale would be maintained, and there would be a $200 increase in the base salary to $6,600.
Sunday, May 5, 1996
No newspaper published.