Tuesday, May 5, 1970
KENT, Ohio — Authorities sought today to determine if National Guardsman acted in a blind panic, in self-defense, or in response to a tragically misunderstood command when they opened fire, killing four Kent State University students during a campus antiwar demonstration Monday. Four students were slain and 10 wounded, three critically, in the three-second volley from rifles of about 20 guardsman who were retreating under a barrage of rocks thrown by demonstrators.
Kimberly Ann Harvey is still missing. The child, whose fourth birthday was yesterday, has been missing since April 26 and her father, Kenneth A. Harvey, has filed a complaint with Keene police charging his daughter was kidnapped by her mother.
Friday, May 5, 1995
A 9-year-old Keene boy’s only hope for a leukemia cure came through this week. Wednesday afternoon, Matt Swett’s mother, Mary-Ellen Swett, received word that her son got a match for a bone-marrow transplant.
PETERBOROUGH — A Peterborough landmark has a new owner — but the person’s identity and intentions are a mystery. Mortgage holders for the Old Stone Barn on Old Street Road sold the property at auction last week for $257,000. James Callahan, a Nashua attorney who lives in Peterborough, made the high bid, but won’t reveal his client or client’s intent with the land.