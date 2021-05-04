Tuesday, May 4, 1971
About 40 people attended last night’s Keene Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting to protest plans for a mobile home sales lot on the south side of Court Street, opposite MacKenzie’s Ice Cream Drive-in. They succeeded in convincing the Zoning Board that the proposed operation would not be in the best interests of the neighborhood.
Experience, apparently, is all Carlton “Pudge” Fisk of Charlestown needs to make the Boston Red Sox. “He had a good spring, and all he has to do is put together a good year at Louisville,” said Manager Eddie Kasko.
Saturday, May 4, 1996
JAFFREY — Three neighboring towns and 28 businesses will pay about one-fourth of the Jaffrey town government’s costs of closing a polluted landfill. Those are the terms of a 3-year-old lawsuit that has finally been settled, Jaffrey officials announced Friday.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A nationwide FBI alert says unidentified militia extremists have issued a “war warning,” vowing trouble if the standoff with the Montana Freemen turns violent. But an FBI spokesman called the alert routine.