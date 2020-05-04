Monday, May 4, 1970
Authorities arrested rampaging students “by the busload” early today near Kent State University in Ohio, capping a weekend of student disorders largely aimed at American involvement in Cambodia. Eleven Eastern college newspaper editors Sunday called for a nationwide student strike to protest the Southeast Asia action.
NEWTON, Mass. — It all started with a PTA meeting when the subject of television cartoons for children came up. The issue: over-commercialization of children’s television programs. The mothers at that meeting thought it was time for action on the matter and they organized Action for Children’s Television (ACT).
Thursday, May 4, 1995
NEW YORK — A newly discovered type of herpes virus causes two AIDS-associated cancers, B cell lymphomas as well as Kaposi’s sarcoma, a Columbia University research team reports. In the United States, both cancers are seen overwhelmingly in gay men with AIDS.
At about 3 p.m., Wendy walks away from the Franklin School in Keene. The 10-year-old girl arrives home, pulls a key from her pocket and lets herself in — to an empty house. “I don’t like being home alone,” Wendy says. “A lot of times, I get scared.” Welcome to the world of latchkey kids.