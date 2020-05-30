Saturday, May 30, 1970
No newspaper published.
Tuesday, May 30, 1995
To family barbecues and parades, add another Memorial Day tradition, yard sales. Many residents of the Monadnock Region piled into their cars during the holiday weekend, or piled their old clothes, furniture, and knickknacks in front of their homes for what some say is the biggest yard-sale weekend of the year. More than 70 yard sales were advertised in Saturday’s Sentinel, 20 more than last week.
FITZWILLIAM — Investigators continue to search through stacks of missing person reports looking for a match with the man found dead in a small quarry in Fitzwilliam a week ago. “So far, nothing has checked out,” Sgt. John H. Pickering of the N.H. State Police Major Crime Unit said this morning.