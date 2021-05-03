Monday, May 3, 1971
Nearly 500 friends and associates from all over New England came to the testimonial dinner for retiring Keene Fire Chief Walter R. Messer at the armory on Hastings Avenue. Messer retired officially Saturday after 47 years in the Keene department, 25 of them as chief.
CHESTERFIELD — A small barn on Horseshoe Road was razed by fire early Friday morning before Chesterfield firefighters arrived on the scene. Destroyed in the flames were chickens, a pig, hay and some articles in storage.
Friday, May 3, 1996
WASHINGTON — The American household in 2010 will look vastly different from today’s, with fewer children and a sharp rise in the number of middle-aged people living alone, according to a forecast issued today by the U.S. Census Bureau.
A familiar voice will soon be leaving the area’s airwaves. Gary M. James, the morning host at WKNE-FM in Keene, is taking a job at a Springfield, Mass., radio station. In James’ seven years at WKNE, his morning show was a mix of the sardonic, sarcastic and silly, prompting glee from some listeners and occasional outrage from others.