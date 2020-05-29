Friday, May 29, 1970
Despite a poll of shoppers taken at shopping centers and in downtown Keene which showed two-thirds of the nearly 3,000 people polled favored wide open commercial activity on Sunday, a citizens committee studying Sunday sales has agreed to restrict Sunday commercial activity.
RINDGE — On a hilltop in the rolling countryside in southwestern New Hampshire stands an outdoor chapel, dedicated to all those who have died for the United States. While the nation is torn by dissent over American military action in Southeast Asia this Memorial Day, the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge provides the visitor a chance to ponder the sacrifices made by its armies.
Monday, May 29, 1995
No newspaper published.