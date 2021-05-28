Friday, May 28, 1971
Most city officials were disappointed yesterday when the House rejected the 3 percent state income tax proposed by Gov. Walter R. Peterson. Most agree that, unless the House does something about the dreary condition of state revenues, the city’s property tax rate can only soar.
The city of Keene will crack down on violators of its Sunday sales restrictions. Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr., at a press conference this morning, said his oath of office obliges him to uphold the law, and the fact that one supermarket — Keene’s IGA — is open past the 2 p.m. deadline is unfair to other “law-abiding” supermarket operators.
Tuesday, May 28, 1996
NORTH WALPOLE — For all their hard selling Saturday, power companies were finding few takers to sign up for New Hampshire’s new pilot energy program.
Oily tablecloths and napkins caught fire Monday night at People’s Linen Rental on Giffin Street in Keene, but a sprinkler system kept damage to a minimum. It was a matter of “spontaneous combustion,” co-owner David G. Borden said this morning. The dirty restaurant cloths sat in a pile on the second floor of the building over the three-day Memorial Day weekend, Borden said, and caught fire.