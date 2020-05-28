Thursday, May 28, 1970
For about $2,500, Keene could have a 43-acre industrial land bank. For about $35,000, it could have a major industry on the land. The prices were discussed yesterday by the City Council’s Bills, Land and Licenses Committee and John C. Duffett of the Keene Regional Industrial Foundation.
The new Cheshire Area Law Enforcement Planning Council met for the first time last night at the Winding Brook Lodge. Words in the air were “cooperation” and “communication” as two state officials outlined a program for using federal funds to make the Cheshire County area a safer place to live.
Sunday, May 28, 1995
No newspaper published.