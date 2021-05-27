Thursday, May 27, 1971
HARRISVILLE — The Thomas More School is closing after 10 years of operation. Money — or lack of it — is a main reason the all-male boarding school is closing and its 40 underclassmen will have to look elsewhere for an education next September.
So far, Keene’s IGA store is the only big game in town late Sunday afternoons and evenings. But, in light of a preliminary court decision which, in effect, refused to enforce Keene’s law on Sunday closings, other large stores may take a chance at extended Sunday hours as IGA has.
After 48 years of service to the Keene Sentinel, Ralph W. “Doc” Newell is retiring as editor. He will now tend more carefully to his blueberry bushes, to cultivating a finer strain of squash and to ensuring that he still “brings in the first peas of the season.”
Monday, May 27, 1996
No newspaper published on Memorial Day.