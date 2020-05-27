Wednesday, May 27, 1970
State Liquor Commission chairman Costas Tentas said today Keene’s new liquor store will open within the next 10 days. The store will be located in a new building at the Keene Shopping Plaza on West Street, replacing the present store on Roxbury Street. The 6,000-square-foot store, owned by Edward H. Fairbanks, will have self-service facilities.
PETERBOROUGH — Will New Hampshire eventually have 17 counties rather than 10 as the state is now constituted? Rep. C. Robb Trowbridge of Dublin, who figured prominently in the Citizens Task Force study which dealt with government reform, thinks the answer is “yes.”
Saturday, May 27, 1995
NEW YORK — Philip Morris USA halted sales of many cigarette brands Friday and dispatched legions of sales representatives to collect up to 8 billion possibly tainted cigarettes. The nation’s largest maker of tobacco products said “a small percentage” of filters was contaminated and it doubted any reached the public. The contamination could cause smokers such “temporary discomfort” as eye, nose and throat irritation, dizziness, coughing and wheezing or just leave a bad taste in the mouth, the company said.
BRATTLEBORO — Officials from the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant met with federal regulators Friday in a bid to avoid being fined for the plant’s handling of possible problems with valves in a key safety system.