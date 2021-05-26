Wednesday, May 26, 1971
Four Keene officials have asked the city’s 12 representatives in the state legislature to give conditional support to two environmental bills. One bill would allow the state attorney general, or any person or organization, to sue an alleged polluter of air, water or other natural resources. The second would establish a state environmental agency.
YARMOUTH, Maine — Wesley Storer, who swapped places with his combat-weary brother and went to Vietnam, doesn’t believe the Army will take any action against his brother for being AWOL. The look-alike brothers traded places last month when Glenn was due to go back to Vietnam after a home leave. The scheme was revealed when the unit got ready to go into the field and one of the soldiers turned Wesley in.
TROY — The Troy American Legion Unit reports a successful Poppy Week with sales totaling $83.26.
Sunday, May 26, 1996
No newspaper published.