Tuesday, May 26, 1970
A home for the aged operating illegally at 410 Main St. in Keene for more than one year was effectively shut down last night by Keene’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. However, the board approved a gas station on Winchester Street, a funeral home on Washington Street and conversion of a home into two apartments on Dover Street.
NEW YORK — Wall Street’s problems deepened Monday when the Dow Jones industrial average registered its biggest single-day decline since President Kennedy’s assassination and fell to its lowest level since Dec. 18, 1962. The DJ average fell 20.81 points to 641.36.
Friday, May 26, 1995
FITZWILLIAM — A small quarry’s muddy bottom has revealed no new clues as investigators try to find out whose body was found there Tuesday. The moment police saw the body, they called the case a murder. They think the man was killed somewhere else and then his body taken to Fitzwilliam, weighted down and dumped in the water.
The Keene-area unemployment rate sank to its lowest rate of the year in April, part of a statewide resurgence. The state unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, the lowest of the year.