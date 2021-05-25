Tuesday, May 25, 1971
Local school districts will be hit directly if the state legislature approves a $144.5 million budget proposed by the House Appropriations Committee. And the result will be either higher local property taxes and/or fewer educational and extracurricular programs in the public schools.
Both the Republican and Democratic party chairmen for Cheshire County have endorsed broad-base tax legislation, indicating they abhor the “bare-bones state budget.”
Saturday, May 25, 1996
Keene is investigating ways to incorporate its maps with comprehensive computer databases, allowing city workers to analyze information in minutes instead of days. The process, called Geographic Information Systems, can be used by a range of city departments, from planning to police.
TROY — Route 12 in Troy has the distinction of being listed as a speed trap twice on the Internet: once in general and again for commercial truck laws. The Speedtrap Registry, www.speedtrap.com, is a state-by-state listing of roads that have a reputation as speed traps.