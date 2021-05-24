Monday, May 24, 1971
RINDGE — U.S. Secretary of Transportation John A. Volpe said yesterday that he is “disappointed” about the defeat of appropriations for supersonic transport planes. Volpe, speaking to newsmen after commencement exercises at Franklin Pierce College, said he hopes the defeat does not mean the U.S. will be out of the SST race forever.
CONCORD — Votes on two broad-base taxes open the week’s battle over taxes today, with a final showdown set for Thursday on Gov. Walter Peterson’s 3 percent income tax. Attention today will be on a 4.5 percent income tax and a combination 3 percent sales/income tax.
Friday, May 24, 1996
WASHINGTON — Jubilant Democrats savored the passage of a minimum-wage increase in the House and predicted the stunning achievement would provide impetus for passage in the Senate. But in the Monadnock Region, the argument is moot: Most workers already make well above the proposed new minimum, $5.15.
The legalese in the latest N.H. school funding lawsuit — an attempt to change how regional school districts pay their costs — boils down to two words: What’s fair? It’s a critical question because, in most communities, the school tax typically takes up 70 to 90 percent of property tax bills.