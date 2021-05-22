Saturday,
May 22, 1971
Approximately one third of the students receiving degrees from Keene State College tomorrow will be residents of the Monadnock Region. The majority of these students will receive bachelor of education degrees.
CONCORD — The Insurance Information Office of N.H. says that of the 495 fires reported to the state fire marshal’s office in 1969 with known causes, 95 were the result of smoking and cigarettes; 82, wiring and electrical issues, and 21, children playing with matches.
Wednesday,
May 22, 1996
JAFFREY — Will $1 take the old Jaffrey police station on River Street? That’s what Jonathan and Kristin Camp of New Ipswich offered the town for the building. By the bid deadline Monday afternoon, only one other offer was made, with the request that the bid remain confidential.
Warm summer breezes always bring kids to downtown Keene. A citizens committee presented to the City Council Tuesday night 14 suggestions to keep kids busy, including concerts, outdoor movie nights and a youth park. The Committee on Disengaged Youth held several hearings at which residents and shopkeepers bemoaned restless youth hanging out and discouraging business downtown.