Friday, May 22, 1970
It is common knowledge that the multi-story hotel at Main and Emerald streets has seen better days. Even so, Keene’s Board of Assessors feels the building — not counting the worth of the land it sits on — could bring $30,000 or so on the real estate market. The state Tax Commission says the building is worth only $2,850, and says the case is closed — $2,850 is the amount the city assessor will have to use in taxing the property.
WASHINGTON — The Massachusetts commissioner of education says a higher priority should be placed on further integration of public schools than on improving educational facilities and programs. Dr. Neil V. Sullivan told a Senate subcommittee Thursday school boards have spent “untold sums of money and effort in the courts of this land to justify their refusal to provide equal educational opportunity.”
Monday, May 22, 1995
MARLBOROUGH — After a sometimes bitter, three-month battle, the school has a budget for the next fiscal year. But it wasn’t without tears. Marlborough voters decided to stick with the $2,260,347 budget proposed by the school board, passing it 113-76 Saturday. The 1995-96 budget is 7 percent higher than the current budget — and nearly $7,000 higher than a budget that voters rejected in March. It will mean a tax increase of about $137 for the owner of a $100,000 house.
RINDGE — During his 20 years as president of Franklin Pierce College, Walter R. Peterson Jr. has given his share of advice to graduates about to enter the post-college world. On Sunday, members of the class of 1995 asked him to do it one more time. They chose him as their commencement speaker. Peterson was governor of New Hampshire from 1969 until 1973. He came to Franklin Pierce in 1975 expecting to be an interim leader.