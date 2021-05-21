Friday, May 21, 1971
VERNON, Vt. — Officials of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant said yesterday they will comply with proposed state standards on radioactive emissions, but they are against making that compliance anything but voluntary.
CONCORD — Last year the state Bureau of Child and Family Services investigated 31 cases of child abuse; the year before there were 10. This year the total has spurted again, and in just four and a half months of 1971, there have already been 29.
Tuesday, May 21, 1996
The first-ever FDA-approved AIDS home test kit will have a significant contribution from a Keene business. Schleicher & Schuell Inc. of Keene, which manufactures bio-technology and medical devices, makes the filter on which people will deposit blood samples for laboratory testing.
CONCORD — Gov. Stephen E. Merrill will sign a bill today that would eliminate electric monopolies, such as the one enjoyed by Public Service Co. of New Hampshire. Under PSNH, residents have paid some of the nation’s highest electric rates.