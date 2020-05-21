Thursday, May 21, 1970
A last minute monkey wrench has been thrown into plans for 67 apartments for low-income Keene families. For some reason, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) won’t authorize enough money for the federal building project — even though the price qualifies under government procedures. “We’ve done all they have asked us to do. The ball game is over, and now they are changing the rules,” said Emile J. Legere, the contractor selected by the Keene Housing Authority to build the apartments.
Which merchandise, which hours and which stores were the variables presented to the Sunday Sales Committee last night in a public hearing to determine what Keene citizens want for shopping regulations on the Lord’s day. The nine-member citizens committee, appointed by Mayor Robert M. Clark early this year, already knows most Keene shoppers are unhappy with the state statute which permits the purchase of only necessary goods on Sunday.
Sunday, May 21, 1995
No newspaper published.