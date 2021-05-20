Thursday, May 20, 1971
CHESTERFIELD — Plans to construct and renovate buildings for condominium units on the former Spofford Hotel property received a mixed response from Chesterfield citizens at a public hearing last night. A Brattleboro firm proposes to put 70 living units in nine buildings on property both north and south of Route 9A.
WASHINGTON — For the U.S. entry in the supersonic transport race, it was all over today but the burial ceremony. The only New England senator to vote Wednesday against a motion to kill the supersonic transport airplane was Sen. Norris Cotton, R-N.H. The Senate approved the motion 58-37.
Monday, May 20, 1996
RINDGE — The third try proved the charm Saturday as a majority of voters in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District approved a two-year contract. The district’s 125 teachers — who have been working without a contract since June — will receive average pay increases of 2.73 percent this school year and 2.5 percent for 1996-97.
PORTLAND, Maine — A similar wine glass would have fetched 10 cents at any yard sale, but the one that touched the lips of feminist poet, novelist and former Nelson resident May Sarton sold for more than $100. An auction of Sarton’s estate ended Sunday after bringing in $100,000 for about 530 items.