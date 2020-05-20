Wednesday, May 20, 1970
HINSDALE — In a town where almost half of its residents live in mobile homes, Hinsdale’s three selectmen are proposing a new ordinance which, if passed by voters at special town meeting this Saturday, will halt immigration of house trailers and effectively prohibit their sale in Hinsdale. At present there are more than 400 mobile homes in Hinsdale.
Merton T. Goodrich, Keene’s official weather observer, today reported the city has received a total of 3.41 inches of rain in the past three days. This amount, according to Goodrich, is equal to the amount usually received during an entire month.
Saturday, May 20, 1995
The location manager for “Jumanji” was ready Friday night. Ready for the disgruntled downtown business owners miffed by what happened last fall when the cameras rolled into Keene and, merchants said, their cash registers stopped ringing. This time, when the cameras start shooting the final sequence of the film, onlookers won’t block downtown shops; they’ll be encouraged to go in them — and shop.
Who owns the Wilcox School building in Swanzey Center? Swanzey selectmen say they do — and they’re taking the Monadnock Regional School District to court to get it back. Selectmen say the eight-town school district, of which Swanzey is the largest town, has wrongfully claimed the building as its own for the last 34 years.