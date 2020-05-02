Saturday,
May 2, 1970
Demonstrations against the dispatch of American troops into Cambodia erupted on college campuses across the nation Friday. Gov. Marvin Mandel ordered National Guard troops to the University of Maryland campus to quell rampaging protesters.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Would you believe G.I. Joe the Hippie? With his latest addition — lifelike hair and a beard — he’s all set for the “flower child” bit. The foot-high plastic doll put out by Hasbro Industries Inc. hit the market in 1964 as a combat-ready soldier, complete with Green Beret, facial scar and camouflage gear. However, as the Vietnam War began to chafe large parts of the American public, G.I. Joe was forced to adjust.
Tuesday,
May 2, 1995
Get out the bug dope, the head nets and the latest contraptions and concoctions: Black fly season has officially arrived. All indications so far show that this spring will have a normal number of the nasty flies, according to entomologists, the people who study bugs.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two men being sought as witnesses in the Oklahoma City bombing were taken into custody today in Carthage, Mo., after their car was spotted in a motel parking lot. Gary Allen Land and Robert Jacks were arrested without incident on material witness warrants issued in connection with the bombing, said FBI spokesman Dan Vogel.