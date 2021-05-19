Wednesday, May 19, 1971
In a period of environmental awareness, recycling of natural resources for re-use is in popular demand. Yesterday, Hodgdon Bros. of Wethersfield, Vt., told the city it wants to open a metal salvage yard in Keene to handle recycling of metal in junk cars, washing machines, hot water tanks, refrigerators and other scrap metals.
Some city officials feel most overhead electrical wiring is pretty ugly. So, last night the Keene City Council’s Public Works and Airport Committee agreed to recommend changes in city policies so all wiring in new residential, commercial and industrial subdivisions would have to be underground.
After more than three years of planning, two major city projects will finally get off the dime this summer. The projects are extension of School Street south from Gilbo Avenue to Emerald Street and construction of a large parking lot fed by Commercial Street and located just south of Gilbo Avenue.
Sunday, May 19, 1996
No newspaper published.