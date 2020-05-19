Tuesday, May 19, 1970
City Manager James C. Hobart told the Finance Committee last night Keene will need an additional $30,856 to meet its budget requirements this year. Rising welfare and Beaver Brook engineering costs and decreasing interest return rates at bonding houses, Hobart said, have forced him to recommend the increase over Keene’s current budget of $3,027,629. “But I’ve scraped the bottom of the barrel to keep from raising the city tax rate from $19.80.”
FITZWILLIAM — In order that residents of Fitzwilliam be able to voice their concerns over school matters, the Monadnock Regional School Board met last night at the George Emerson School, but only two residents showed up.
Friday, May 19, 1995
A strange convoy — teardrop-shaped vehicles on three wheels, motorcycles, refitted trucks and cars, even a bus — will start gliding quietly through five New England states Monday morning. They’re in the Tour de Sol, the country’s biggest race for electric-powered vehicles. Conval Regional High School in Peterborough and Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon are also running the race — the only N.H. High school students competing this year.
JAFFREY — Part of the Shattuck Inn Golf Course will be on the auction block next month, but golfers need not worry. Scheduled for auction June 21 are 128 acres on the east side of Dublin Road, where the last six or seven holes of the Shattuck Inn’s 18-hole course are located.