Tuesday, May 18, 1971
New Hampshire is taking the national rail strike in stride, with a marked lack of concern among truckers, large shippers and state and ICC officials. Should the strike continue, however, the results could be “catastrophic,” according to Winslow E. Melvin, director of the state Transportation Department.
The Extension program in New Hampshire is seriously threatened by a bill in the legislature which would drastically cut funds by 43.4 percent. In the bill, no provision is made for county agricultural or home economics agents.
Saturday, May 18, 1996
Midwest farmers curse bone-dry fields and powdery soil, but farmers in the Monadnock Region are dealing with the opposite problem: sopping wet fields.
ConVal Regional High School’s entry in the American Tour de Sol road race for electric vehicles was pretty hot. Sol Survivor IV pulled away from the field on Thursday and easily won its category.