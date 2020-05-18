Monday, May 18, 1970
The slaying of four Kent State students May 4 resulted in flag-lowering ceremonies at two area high schools and in both cases the mourning activities have met limited community opposition. The lowering of the flag at Peterborough Consolidated High School and at Fall Mountain Regional High School was in both cases initiated by students and approved by school administration.
ROCHESTER — Dairymen in Strafford County have dumped three tons of milk to protest the low milk prices they now receive. The dumping of milk began last Monday in Maine and continued through the week.
Thursday, May 18, 1995
HINSDALE — Sabena Airlines has offered complimentary plane tickets to two Hinsdale High School students who were stranded in Europe — but the students just want their money back. The airlines offered free tickets to Brussels, Belgium, to Ousa Sengaloun, 18, and his 15-year-old sister, Kahna. The Sengalouns were stopped at a Belgian airport, the first stop on a European class trip, and sent back to the United States because they didn’t have visas.
PETERBOROUGH — The Common, a scenic and historic landmark in Peterborough, is being put up for sale by the Discalced Carmelite Friars. The religious retreat center will stay open until November, and possibly longer, while the Catholic order tries to sell the 178.3-acre property and its historic buildings.