Monday, May 17, 1971
WINCHESTER — A three-car accident on Route 10 Saturday night took the life of a 60-year-old Westport woman. It was the state’s 52nd road fatality of the year.
MANCHESTER — A 19-year-old Keene State College student will join 49 other state queens in Atlantic City, N.J., for the Miss America competition next September after being named Miss New Hampshire 1971. Kristi Carlson of Nashua captured the Miss Monadnock crown last March.
Friday, May 17, 1996
School officials in the Monadnock Region are eager to apply for federal Goals 2000 money, saying it could lower property taxes, buy computers and improve teaching. N.H. Gov. Stephen E. Merrill contends strings are attached to the federal money, a position some have called “ludicrous.” Overall, the federal program could mean $9 million for N.H. schools.
A charcoal grill that was placed on a lawn chair in a carport is being blamed for the fire that caused more than $300,000 in damage Wednesday night at Westwood Apartments on Summit Road in Keene. The fire destroyed 13 cars parked in the wooden 18-bay carport and damaged six others.