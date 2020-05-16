Saturday,
May 16, 1970
CONCORD — By action of the 1969 Legislature, and inaction at the recently concluded special session, the state has been withdrawn from sharing in the New England Vacation Center in New York City. The situation has most leaders in the state’s multi-million dollar ski, tourist and vacation industries — as well as state promotion people — hopping mad, with many fearing this could be a major blow to New Hampshire’s tourist-geared economy.
When the King of Jordan decides to become a ham radio operator, it’s only natural that every other operator in the world wants to get in touch with him. According to Wayne Green of Peterborough, that’s exactly what happened after Jordan’s King Hussein began operating the set his English wife had given him for Christmas. Consequently, Green — who publishes “73 Magazine,” a ham operator’s magazine — decided to offer his services in helping the King organize amateur broadcasting in Jordan. “I sent Hussein a telegram telling him I would be glad to help and he answered immediately, accepting my offer.”
Tuesday,
May 16, 1995
KINSHASA, Zaire — After an intensive manhunt, health officials today found a riverboat captain and a nurse who they fear brought the deadly Ebola virus from the countryside into Zaire’s teeming capital. The World Health Organization confirmed 17 new Ebola deaths and four new cases Monday, bringing the number of known deaths to 77 and the number of confirmed cases to 84 since the outbreak began in March. Health officials were struggling to contain the virus to the region around Kikwit, a city of 600,000 that has been under quarantine for a week.
MANCHESTER — State police have taken to advertising to catch fugitives. Trying to sell the public on informal police work, state police ran a full-page newspaper ad Monday with photos and descriptions of six men wanted by police departments around the state. They range from murderers to rapists to burglars.